Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 Application Portal Opens, Check Details

Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026: The National Testing Agency has opened the application portal for the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test December 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test mode.

The application window will remain open until November 5, up to 11:50pm. The deadline for successful payment of the examination fee is also November 5. Candidates submitting their applications late will have to pay a late fee of Rs 500.

The application correction window will open on November 10 and close on November 12.

The examination will be conducted on December 9, 22, and 27. The three-hour examination will be held in two shifts, from 9am to 12 noon and from 3 p.m. to 6pm. The question paper will be available in English and Hindi.

The examination will be conducted for the following subjects: Chemical Sciences; Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences; Life Sciences and Biotechnology; Mathematical Sciences; and Physical Sciences.

The testing agency advised candidates to complete their details and upload their documents carefully and without rushing. It also urged candidates to complete the application process within the stipulated deadline.

The Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor, appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to doctoral programmes, and admission to doctoral programmes only in Indian universities and colleges.

For more details about the eligibility criteria, question paper pattern, course codes, examination fee, and application procedure, candidates can refer to the Information Bulletin available on the National Testing Agency's website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the National Testing Agency's website for the latest updates.

For any clarification related to the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test December 2026, candidates can call 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 or write to the National Testing Agency at csirnet@nta.ac.in.