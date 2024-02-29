Top Government Research Institute Invites Applications for PhD Programme, Check Details

CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology PhD Admission: The application submission deadline is April 30.

CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology (CSIR-IMTECH), Chandigarh is currently accepting applications for its PhD programme. Students aspiring to pursue innovative research in interdisciplinary areas of modern biology can apply through the official website at acsir.res.in. The deadline for application submission is April 30, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must hold a Master's degree (MSc/MTech/MPharm) with a minimum aggregate of 55% marks or equivalent CGPA in any branch of Science or Technology.

However, for OBC (NCL)/SC/ST/persons with disability (PwD)/Third Gender candidates, the minimum aggregate required is 50%

Additionally, candidates should possess a valid and tenable National-level fellowship from recognised examinations such as CSIR-UGC NET/DBT-JRF/DST-INSPIRE Fellowship/ICMR-JRF or equivalent.

Alternatively, sponsored candidates for a Master's degree in Science/Technology are eligible with certain grade requirements and require an endorsement (NOC) from their current employer.

Selection Process

Eligible candidates will undergo interviews either in person at CSIR-IMTECH, Chandigarh or through online mode. The interview will assess candidates' knowledge, critical analysis, logical reasoning, and aptitude for scientific research. Results will be announced on the AcSIR website.

Important Points To Note

Candidates with specific qualifications or roles in certain examinations or projects are not eligible.

Document verification will not be possible during online interviews, and selection will be provisional pending document verification.

Candidates awaiting results may also apply, with joining subject to meeting eligibility criteria.

The fellowship must be valid and tenable at the time of joining CSIR-IMTECH.

Admission may be revoked if candidates fail to secure a fellowship from respective funding agencies.

Complete information on present occupation/enrollment status is mandatory.

Queries regarding admission should be directed to phd@imtech.res.in.

Accommodation

CSIR-IMTECH offers separate hostel accommodation for boys and girls on campus, subject to availability.

CSIR-IMTECH is a multidisciplinary institute equipped with modern research facilities and renowned faculty. Research areas include Molecular Microbiology, Microbial Genetics & Epigenetics, Microbial Genomics, and more.