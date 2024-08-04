CSAB 2024 Supernumerary Round Counselling Schedule Released, Check Details

The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has issued the schedule for the CSAB 2024 Supernumerary Round. The registration and choice-filling process for the CSAB 2024 Supernumerary Round will begin on August 16. Eligible candidates can participate in the counselling process by visiting the official website, csab.nic.in. The deadline to apply for counselling is August 19.

CSAB-2024 Supernumerary Round: Schedule

Display of Seat Allotment Result - Supernumerary Round: August 20

Document Upload, Supernumerary Seat Acceptance Fee (SSAF) Payment, and Online Verification of PwD Candidates: August 20 to August 22

Last Day to Respond to Queries: August 23

Physical Reporting at Allotted Institutes by Candidates Who Have Confirmed Their Seats through CSAB 2024 Supernumerary Round: August 24 to August 27

The official notification states: "The physical verification of PwD candidates is mandatory during physical reporting by the admitting institute."

CSAB-2024 Supernumerary Round: Eligibility Criteria

All candidates who were qualified for JoSAA-2024/CSAB-2024 Special Rounds based on the JEE (Main) 2024 Ranks and have their State Code of Eligibility as one of the UTs of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Lakshadweep, or Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and candidates who do not have a valid allocated seat in the NIT+ system at the end of all JoSAA/CSAB-2024 rounds, can participate in the CSAB 2024 Supernumerary Round of Seat Allocation.

The CSAB-Supernumerary Round of Counselling will be held separately, based on JEE (Main) ranks, for admission to supernumerary seats in three colleges: NIT Calicut, NIT Durgapur, and SVNIT Surat. This round is exclusively for candidates from the Union Territories of Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli. The CSAB-Supernumerary Round will commence after the completion of the CSAB-Special Rounds.