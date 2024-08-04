Advertisement

CSAB 2024 Supernumerary Round Counselling Schedule Released, Check Details

The CSAB-Supernumerary Round of Counselling will be held separately, based on JEE (Main) ranks.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
CSAB 2024 Supernumerary Round Counselling Schedule Released, Check Details
The deadline to apply for counselling is August 19.
The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has issued the schedule for the CSAB 2024 Supernumerary Round. The registration and choice-filling process for the CSAB 2024 Supernumerary Round will begin on August 16. Eligible candidates can participate in the counselling process by visiting the official website, csab.nic.in. The deadline to apply for counselling is August 19.

CSAB-2024 Supernumerary Round: Schedule

  • Display of Seat Allotment Result - Supernumerary Round: August 20
  • Document Upload, Supernumerary Seat Acceptance Fee (SSAF) Payment, and Online Verification of PwD Candidates: August 20 to August 22
  • Last Day to Respond to Queries: August 23
  • Physical Reporting at Allotted Institutes by Candidates Who Have Confirmed Their Seats through CSAB 2024 Supernumerary Round: August 24 to August 27

The official notification states: "The physical verification of PwD candidates is mandatory during physical reporting by the admitting institute."

CSAB-2024 Supernumerary Round: Eligibility Criteria

All candidates who were qualified for JoSAA-2024/CSAB-2024 Special Rounds based on the JEE (Main) 2024 Ranks and have their State Code of Eligibility as one of the UTs of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Lakshadweep, or Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and candidates who do not have a valid allocated seat in the NIT+ system at the end of all JoSAA/CSAB-2024 rounds, can participate in the CSAB 2024 Supernumerary Round of Seat Allocation.

The CSAB-Supernumerary Round of Counselling will be held separately, based on JEE (Main) ranks, for admission to supernumerary seats in three colleges: NIT Calicut, NIT Durgapur, and SVNIT Surat. This round is exclusively for candidates from the Union Territories of Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli. The CSAB-Supernumerary Round will commence after the completion of the CSAB-Special Rounds.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
CSAB, CSAB Counselling, Supernumerary Seats
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
MHT CET: Merit List Out For Admission To Engineering In Maharashtra
CSAB 2024 Supernumerary Round Counselling Schedule Released, Check Details
TNEA Counselling 2024 Begins On July 22, Check Schedule Here
Next Article
TNEA Counselling 2024 Begins On July 22, Check Schedule Here
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;