CSAB 2024 Supernumerary Round Counselling Schedule Released, Check Details

CSAB-2024 Supernumerary Round: Schedule
- Display of Seat Allotment Result - Supernumerary Round: August 20
- Document Upload, Supernumerary Seat Acceptance Fee (SSAF) Payment, and Online Verification of PwD Candidates: August 20 to August 22
- Last Day to Respond to Queries: August 23
- Physical Reporting at Allotted Institutes by Candidates Who Have Confirmed Their Seats through CSAB 2024 Supernumerary Round: August 24 to August 27
The official notification states: "The physical verification of PwD candidates is mandatory during physical reporting by the admitting institute."
CSAB-2024 Supernumerary Round: Eligibility Criteria
All candidates who were qualified for JoSAA-2024/CSAB-2024 Special Rounds based on the JEE (Main) 2024 Ranks and have their State Code of Eligibility as one of the UTs of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Lakshadweep, or Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and candidates who do not have a valid allocated seat in the NIT+ system at the end of all JoSAA/CSAB-2024 rounds, can participate in the CSAB 2024 Supernumerary Round of Seat Allocation.
The CSAB-Supernumerary Round of Counselling will be held separately, based on JEE (Main) ranks, for admission to supernumerary seats in three colleges: NIT Calicut, NIT Durgapur, and SVNIT Surat. This round is exclusively for candidates from the Union Territories of Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli. The CSAB-Supernumerary Round will commence after the completion of the CSAB-Special Rounds.