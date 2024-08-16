Advertisement

CSAB 2024 Supernumerary Round Counselling Registration Begins Today, Check Details

Candidates are advised to lock their choices after finalising the choice list.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
CSAB 2024 Supernumerary Round Counselling Registration Begins Today, Check Details
CSAB Supernumerary Round 2024: The deadline to apply for counselling is August 19.
CSAB 2024: The registration and choice-filling process for the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) 2024 Supernumerary Round has started today. Eligible candidates can participate in the counselling process by visiting the official website, csab.nic.in. The deadline to apply for counselling is August 19.

CSAB Supernumerary Round 2024: Steps To Register

  • Go to the official website, csab.nic.in
  • Click on the Supernumerary tab on the homepage
  • Click on the link 'Registration for CSAB Supernumerary Round Begins'
  • Register and follow the choice-filling procedure

The official notification reads: "Candidates are advised to lock their choices after finalising the choice list; otherwise, it will be auto-locked after the choice-locking schedule and will be considered for seat allocation. Only after the choices are locked, either by the candidate or the system, can the candidate take a print copy of the locked choice."

CSAB-2024 Supernumerary Round: Schedule

  • Display of Seat Allotment Result - Supernumerary Round: August 20
  • Document Upload, Supernumerary Seat Acceptance Fee (SSAF) Payment, and Online Verification of PWD Candidates: August 20 to August 22
  • Last Day to Respond to Queries: August 23
  • Physical Reporting at Allotted Institutes by Candidates Who Have Confirmed Their Seats through CSAB 2024 Supernumerary Round: August 24 to August 27

The CSAB-Supernumerary Round of Counselling will be held separately, based on JEE (Main) ranks, for admission to supernumerary seats in three colleges: NIT Calicut, NIT Durgapur, and SVNIT Surat. This round is exclusively for candidates from the Union Territories of Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli. The CSAB-Supernumerary Round will commence after the completion of the CSAB-Special Rounds.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
CSAB, CSAB Counselling, Education News
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
AP ICET Counselling 2024 Revised Schedule Out, Check Details
CSAB 2024 Supernumerary Round Counselling Registration Begins Today, Check Details
Correction Window Opens For Delhi University CSAS Phase 1 Admissions
Next Article
Correction Window Opens For Delhi University CSAS Phase 1 Admissions
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;