CSAB 2024 Supernumerary Round Counselling Registration Begins Today, Check Details

CSAB Supernumerary Round 2024: Steps To Register
- Go to the official website, csab.nic.in
- Click on the Supernumerary tab on the homepage
- Click on the link 'Registration for CSAB Supernumerary Round Begins'
- Register and follow the choice-filling procedure
The official notification reads: "Candidates are advised to lock their choices after finalising the choice list; otherwise, it will be auto-locked after the choice-locking schedule and will be considered for seat allocation. Only after the choices are locked, either by the candidate or the system, can the candidate take a print copy of the locked choice."
CSAB-2024 Supernumerary Round: Schedule
- Display of Seat Allotment Result - Supernumerary Round: August 20
- Document Upload, Supernumerary Seat Acceptance Fee (SSAF) Payment, and Online Verification of PWD Candidates: August 20 to August 22
- Last Day to Respond to Queries: August 23
- Physical Reporting at Allotted Institutes by Candidates Who Have Confirmed Their Seats through CSAB 2024 Supernumerary Round: August 24 to August 27
The CSAB-Supernumerary Round of Counselling will be held separately, based on JEE (Main) ranks, for admission to supernumerary seats in three colleges: NIT Calicut, NIT Durgapur, and SVNIT Surat. This round is exclusively for candidates from the Union Territories of Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli. The CSAB-Supernumerary Round will commence after the completion of the CSAB-Special Rounds.