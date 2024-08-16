CSAB 2024 Supernumerary Round Counselling Registration Begins Today, Check Details

CSAB 2024: The registration and choice-filling process for the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) 2024 Supernumerary Round has started today. Eligible candidates can participate in the counselling process by visiting the official website, csab.nic.in. The deadline to apply for counselling is August 19.

CSAB Supernumerary Round 2024: Steps To Register

Go to the official website, csab.nic.in

Click on the Supernumerary tab on the homepage

Click on the link 'Registration for CSAB Supernumerary Round Begins'

Register and follow the choice-filling procedure

The official notification reads: "Candidates are advised to lock their choices after finalising the choice list; otherwise, it will be auto-locked after the choice-locking schedule and will be considered for seat allocation. Only after the choices are locked, either by the candidate or the system, can the candidate take a print copy of the locked choice."

CSAB-2024 Supernumerary Round: Schedule

Display of Seat Allotment Result - Supernumerary Round: August 20

Document Upload, Supernumerary Seat Acceptance Fee (SSAF) Payment, and Online Verification of PWD Candidates: August 20 to August 22

Last Day to Respond to Queries: August 23

Physical Reporting at Allotted Institutes by Candidates Who Have Confirmed Their Seats through CSAB 2024 Supernumerary Round: August 24 to August 27

The CSAB-Supernumerary Round of Counselling will be held separately, based on JEE (Main) ranks, for admission to supernumerary seats in three colleges: NIT Calicut, NIT Durgapur, and SVNIT Surat. This round is exclusively for candidates from the Union Territories of Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli. The CSAB-Supernumerary Round will commence after the completion of the CSAB-Special Rounds.