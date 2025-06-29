Central Seat Allocation Board 2025 Admission Process For NEUT To End On June 30, Details Here

CSAB NEUT Admission 2025: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will end the registration process for admission/seat allocation to Engineering and Architecture courses for the North Eastern States and some of the Union Territories (NEUT) on June 30, 2025 (5 PM). Candidates who are yet to apply for admission can do so on the official website, csab.nic.in.

Candidates can select the choice of their institute until July 9, 2025.

CSAB NEUT Counselling 2025: How To Apply For Admission ?

Visit the official website, csab.nic.in.

Click on "NEUT Seat Allocation".

Under the "Activity board", click on "Online Registration and choice filling for NEUT Engineering and Architecture Counselling 2025".

Enter your JEE Main Application number, password and select the counselling.

Click on "Sign In".

Select your preferred institute (s) and register for seat allocation.

As per the official schedule, the result for the first round of seat allotment will be released on July 15, 2025.

CSAB NEUT Counselling 2025: After Seat Allotment Process

Candidates will be able to make the following processes from July 16 (10 AM) to July 21, 2025 (5 PM):

Candidates who accept their seat will have to pay a fee of Rs.5000 online.

Candidates can express their willingness by choosing to freeze, float or slide for the first round.

Candidates who are satisfied with their seat allotment can select the freeze option, after which they will be provided a Provisional Admission Letter (PAL) and must visit their allotted institute for admission.

The result for round 2 seat allotment will be released on July 28, 2025 at 5 PM.