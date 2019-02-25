ICSI Releases CS Professional Result; CS Executive Result At 2 PM Today

CS Professional result for December 2018 exam has been released. CS Executive result will be released at 2 pm.

Education | | Updated: February 25, 2019 12:41 IST
CS Professional result for December 2018 exam released @ icsi.examresults.net


New Delhi: 

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the result for ICSI Professional Examination which was conducted in December 2018. The result is available on the official result portal for ICSI. ICSI will also be declaring the result for ICSI Executive examination conducted in December 2018. The result will be released today at 2 pm on the same website.

ICSI CS Professional Exam result December 2018: How to check?

Step one: Go to official result website for CS exam results: http://icsi.examresults.net/.

Step two: Select your examination from the drop-down box.

Step three: Enter roll number and registration number.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

The Institute had released the result for CS Foundation exam on February 21, 2019. In the CS Foundation December exam, top 5 ranks were secured by girls. 352 candidates were placed in the top 25 ranks.

Candidates can also apply for verification of marks. An official notification on ICSI website says, "The on-line facility for applying for Verification of Marks will be operative from Tuesday, the 26th February, 2019 from 00:01 hrs till Wednesday, the 27th March, 2019 up to 24:00 hrs. The last date of submitting applications for Verification of Marks is 27th March, 2019."

