CS Exams: Results For Company Secretaries Programme To Be Out Soon, Check Dates

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the results of the CS Professional Programme and Executive Programme examinations on February 25, 2024. The exam for the Syllabus 2017 and Syllabus 2022 were held in December 2023.

Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their result on the official website. The result along with individual candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the institute's website.

The official notification by ICSI read, "Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme Examination (Syllabus 2017 and Syllabus 2022) will be uploaded on the website of the institute immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued."

The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme Examination will be dispatched to the candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result. ln case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the institute.

The next examination for Executive Programme (Syllabus 2017 and Syllabus 2022) and Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017 and Syllabus 2022) will be held from June 1, 2024 to June 10, 2024. The online applications for the above exams can be submitted from February 26, 2024.

Students who have qualified class 12 and passed the CS Executive Entrance Test can appear in the CS Executive Programme. Those who have passed in the CS Executive programme are eligible to appear in the CS Professional programme.

