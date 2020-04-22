COVID-19 testing: AMU Medical College receives another COVID-19 testing machine

More than 200 patients can be tested for COVID-19 daily at one of the frontline line hospital of the Western Uttar Pardesh, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), with the installation of another RT-PCR testing machine today. The machine costing nearly 15 lakhs, given by the Uttar Pradesh government, will enable, JNMCH to speed up the testing, a statement from the varsity said.

AMU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Tariq Mansoor said that the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital of AMU is one of the accredited centres for testing COVID-19.

"With the coordinated efforts of district administration including Commissioner, the District Magistrate, the Chief Development Officer, and Chief Medical Officer, JNMCH got another RT-PCR testing machine," he said.

He thanked the state government and said it would go a long way to curb the spread of COVID-19 and added that the AMU and its affiliate institutions are at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19.

Prof Shahid Siddiqui (Principal, JNMCH) noted that the arrival of the new machine would bolster our ability to test as many as 200 samples a day.

More than 3000 free tests of COVID-19 samples have been conducted so far at JNMCH, and the new machine will surely boost our capacity to dispose of more samples of COVID-19, he said.

