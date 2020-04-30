AMU To Send Students Back Home From May 1

COVID-19 Lockdown: AMU To Send Students Back Homes From May 1

As the students and other people stranded in different parts of the country owing to the ongoing nationwide lockdown have been allowed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, to move to their hometowns, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has taken up the matter with the Uttar Pradesh government and started the process to safely transport the students to their respective homes.

In a notice issued today, AMU Registrar Mr Abdul Hamid IPS said "the process of transportation of students will start from May 1, 2020 and buses will be available at the Proctor's office".

The notice further said "the students are advised to avail this facility as no class, examination, and entrance test are scheduled for May and June 2020 and it is important to get all the students safely to their hometowns in view of the rising cases of COVID-19 in Aligarh district and consequent potential risk of COVID-19 infection in hostels".

Mr Hamid said the transportation of the students will be done as per the arrangements made by UP government.

"Initially, travel arrangements by buses for students residing in Uttar Pradesh are being made by the district administration and it will be followed for other states including Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand etc", he said.

"The students are required to avail this facility as the same may not be available in future depending upon the situation", the registrar emphasised.

He further said that students may contact their respective provost, and Dean, Students Welfare and Proctor for any clarification.

Migrant labourers, students, pilgrims or tourists who do not have symptoms of coronavirus can return to their home states now, the Centre has said on Wednesday, issuing a set of guidelines nearly five weeks after the announcement of the countrywide lockdown that left thousands stranded. The order comes a day after the Centre was asked to respond to issue by the Supreme Court, which was hearing a set of petitions asking that migrant labourers who do not have COVID-19 be allowed to go home.

