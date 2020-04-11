COVID-19: NIPER Guwahati Develops Innovative 3D Products

COVID-19: Researchers at NIPER Guwahati have developed two 3D products.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) Guwahati has developed two 3D products that can be very useful to help in fight against the COVID-19 infection. Researchers at NIPER, a premier institute of national importance, have developed a 3D-printed hands-free object and a 3D-printed antimicrobial face-shield.

"NIPER-G endeavoured to help the country in fighting coronavirus through quick validated prototype/ product development and deployment. The institute is committed to provide useful contributions cum solutions," said U.S.N Murty, Director, NIPER Guwahati.

NIPER Guwahati handing over the 3D face shield to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

The 3D-printed hands-free object that could be used to help open or close doors, windows, drawers (both vertical and horizontal), and refrigerator handle, or press elevator buttons, and laptop/desktop keyboards, including turning the switch buttons on/off. In this current situation of pandemic outbreak of COVID-19, this aspect may play a key role in transmitting infection from one person to another through bare hand contacts or contaminated surface source.

The 3D-printed antimicrobial face-shield to control the spread of novel coronavirus. It was designed after a thorough study to understand how viruses spread through oral, ophthalmic, olfactory and other body cavities. It is also low cost, easy to wear, has good chemical stability, non-fragile and is easy to clean with the existing sanitizers or any alcoholic disinfectant, the institute said.

Click here for more Education News