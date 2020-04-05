Education Ministry Constitutes Committee To Promote Online Education, Examination

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' interacted with the Vice Chancellors of all the Central Universities of the country on Saturday in the backdrop of spread of COVID-19. Mr Pokhriyal informed that to promote online education and give suggestions regarding online examination a committee under the chairmanship of Prof. Nageshwar Rao, VC, IGNOU has been constituted.

The decision to form an Academic Calendar Committee under the leadership of UGC Chairman was also taken by the minister. The Committee will suggest measures to deal with the issue of delay in the academic session.

The meeting discussed about the measures to be taken regarding health of students residing in hostels and academic and non-academic staff of the university.

It also discussed about proper adherence to social distancing and isolation instructions in the university and provision for testing of suspected cases of COVID-19 in the University.

The minister asked the heads of institutions to make arrangements to continue the education of students and researches to be carried out related to COVID-19.

During the discussion, all the universities assured that in the hour of crisis, they are prepared to meet the challenges, as statement from the education ministry said.

Banaras Hindu University and Aligarh Muslim university informed that they have created facility of 40-bed isolation rooms. Most of the universities continue to run courses digitally so that academic session is not delayed.

The minister has directed all the Vice Chancellors to motivate their faculty and students to use SWAYAM and SWAYAM PRABHA in mission mode and also through other online digital mediums to continue the academic program.

The Vice Chancellors of all universities told that salary allowance is being given on time for permanent, temporary and daily wage earners and at this time a provision has been made to pay salaries even on the days of their absence.

The Union Minister requested all the Vice Chancellors to contribute to the PM CARES Fund.

At the same time, on the call of the Prime Minister, on 5 April 2020, at 9 pm, they should switch off the lights of the houses for 9 minutes and to light a lamp, candle or mobile flashlight to express solidarity, the statement said.

