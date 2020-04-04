COVID-19 Challenge: Centre Sets Up CAWACH To Evaluate, Support Innovations, Startups

SINE- IIT Bombay will be the implementing agency of the CAWACH.

The Department of Science & Technology has set up a rapid response centre to combat COVID-19. Centre for Augmenting WAR with COVID-19 Health Crisis (CAWACH) has been set up at a total of Rs 56 crore to scout, evaluate and support the innovations and start-ups that address COVID-19 challenges, said the DST.

The Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (SINE), a technology business incubator at IIT Bombay which is supported by DST has been identified as the implementing agency of the CAWACH.

.@IndiaDST in a rapid response to combat #COVID19 global pandemic approved setting up of a Centre for Augmenting WAR with COVID-19 Health Crisis (CAWACH) at a total cost of Rs 56 Cr.https://t.co/63vLTX55bspic.twitter.com/Fp9Xbx8zWt — DSTIndia (@IndiaDST) April 4, 2020

"CAWACH program of DST is focused on leveraging the youthful energy, intelligence and extraordinary innovative potential of our technology incubators and startups and empowering them for scale-up to speedily address the multi-dimensional challenges of COVID-19 across respiratory aids, disinfection systems, protective gear and coatings, information and monitoring assists, diagnostics, and plethora of other relevant materials, devices and solutions", said Professor Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology.

The CAWACH will extend timely support to potential startups by way of the requisite financial assistance and fund deployment targeting innovations that are deployable in the market within next 6 months.

It would also identify upto 50 innovations and startups that are in the area of novel, low cost, safe and effective ventilators, respiratory aids, protective gears, novel solutions for sanitizers, disinfectants, diagnostics, therapeutics, informatics and any effective interventions to control COVID-19.

