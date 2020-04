IICT Hyderabad Teams Up With LAXAI To Develop COVID-19 Drug

Active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates are the key components of every drug.

Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), Hyderabad, is collaborating with Hyderabad-based integrated pharmaceutical company, LAXAI Life Sciences, for synthesis of drugs being used in the fight against the Corona Virus. The collaboration will primarily focus on Umifenovir, Remdesivir and a key intermediate of Hydroxy Chloroquine (HCQ).

IICT is working to develop and manufacture Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and drug intermediates for which Indian pharmaceutical sector is dependent on Chinese imports. This collaboration may help in reducing the dependency on import of drug intermediate.

India, one of the largest producers of anti-malarial drug HCQ, has seen a spurt in demand in the recent weeks. India has sent HCQ to over 50 countries over the last few days, including the United States. The collaboration will result in a cost-effective process with minimal dependency on China for key raw materials. In addition, Remdesivir, which has been previously administered to Ebola virus patients, is currently under clinical trials to evaluate efficacy and safety against COVID -19.

Drug security and undisrupted access to essential medicines are critical for public health, especially in the current situation prevailing in the country.

Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister has approved a special package for promotion of bulk drug manufacturing in the country and reduction of dependence on China.

