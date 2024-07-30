Correction Window Opens For Delhi University CSAS Phase 1 Admissions

The University of Delhi (DU) has scheduled the activation of the correction window for the first round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2024 today, July 30, 2024. Candidates who had registered for admission to the undergraduate programmes at DU will be able to make corrections in the CSAS application form by visiting the official website. The deadline for making corrections in the application forms is August 4.

Candidates who have already applied in CSAS phase 1 of undergraduate admissions and wish to make changes in their forms by adding ECA or sports supernumerary category can do so on the official website. They will be required to pay Rs 100 for applying to ECA and Sports supernumerary quota each.

Applicants have also been asked to fill the marks of Class 12 with utmost care as the Class 12 marks will be used to break ties in CUET UG scores.

The first phase of admissions at Delhi University began on May 28, 2024.

Delhi University (DU) is holding admission for over 71, 000 seats across its over 65 colleges through CUET UG.

Delhi University had launched the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2024-25 in May. The CSAS UG 2024 is divided into three phases – phase I applying to University of Delhi, phase II filling the preferences for programmes and colleges, and phase III allocation-cum-admission.

The university will enrol single-child girl students in every course from this year as part of supernumerary seats, DU registrar Vikas Gupta had noted.

