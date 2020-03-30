Delhi To Promote Students Till Class 8 Without Exams

Coronavirus Updates: Delhi To Promote Students From Nursery To Class 8 Sans Exams

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the students from nursery to class 8th in the state will be promoted without exams to next class under the no detention policy. Mr Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said the government will begin online classes of two subjects for the students who are about to enter Class 12. Regarding the promotion of Class 9 to Class 11 students, the minister said a decision will be taken after the consultation with Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE.

The students who are registering for the online classes will be given monetary benefits for buying data packs, the minister said.

The online classes for Class 12 students will begin from the first week of April and after sometime, the same will be organised for Class 10 students, the minister said.

According to the minister, from now onwards the students will receive an activity daily through SMS and IVR, and they will have to keep the activity details on a notebook as a project.

"When the schools are open, the teachers will check these project and the students will be given its weightage," he said.

Schools and all educational institutions across Delhi have been closed due to the all India lockdown announced last week.

India has close to 1,100 coronavirus cases, including 29 deaths.

Read also:

Coronavirus: Madhya Pradesh To Promote Students Sans Exams

Andhra Pradesh Cancels Annual Exams, All Class 6-9 Students Promoted

CBSE Yet To Make A Decision On Promotion Of School Students: Official

Coronavirus: Class 1-9 students Will Be Promoted In Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus: Puducherry Cancels School Exams, Grants Automatic Promotion To Students

Click here for more Education News

