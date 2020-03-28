Coronavirus Lockdown: IIT Bombay Announces Early Summer Vacation, Special Semester

IIT Bombay had announced a virtual shutdown of its campus at Powai on March 18.

Summer vacation in the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) will begin on April 1, this year. "We have just now announced an early summer vacation (April 1 to May 31, 2020) for the students," Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT Bombay has said. The institute will open on June 1. Classes for the new semester will begin on August 1.

The institute will run a special, fully online-based Summer Semester during April 1 to May 31 for those final year B.Tech and dual degree (DD) students who are having a very few backlogs.

"Final year DD and M.Tech students will be allowed to complete their thesis works, submit and defend by June 30, as per normal practice. They should be allowed to do several of these activities over the Internet," an official statement from IIT Bombay said.

In line with AICTE's mandatory internship guidelines issued on March 27, IIT Bombay has also made it clear that it will not allow outside summer interns this year.

"No outside summer interns will be allowed to come to IIT Bombay this year," an official statement said.

Assuring students that maximum efforts will be made to maintain the quality of academics, the Director has also said that the career plans of all graduating students should be least disturbed and the semester and academic calendars over the entire calendar year should be least shifted.

"All students are being informed about the current semester recovery plan. Students are being requested to stay tuned and make no attempt to return to campus until they are informed," he also said.

In view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, IIT Bombay had announced a virtual shutdown of its campus at Powai on March 18.

