AICTE Asks Students Not To Take Summer Internships In Other Organisations

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has asked its affiliated institutes to instruct students to not take up summer internships in other organisations. It has also asked the institutes to provide their students internships in which they can work from home. This advise from the technical education regulator comes as the country is on lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Students take summer internships during this time of the year where they engage in real-time projects.

"#AICTE directs all its Approved Institutes to instruct students NOT to take up any Summer #Internships outside organizations. Instead colleges/institutes should give challenging problems as #internship which can be done #FromHome," the Council has tweeted.

#AICTE directs all its Approved Institutes to instruct students NOT to take up any Summer #Internships outside organizations. Instead colleges/institutes should give challenging problems as #internship which can be done #FromHome. Official E-mails sent to all concerned. #StayHome — AICTE (@AICTE_INDIA) March 26, 2020

However many students have raised concern against this decision of AICTE.

"This is not a good decision. It will harm a lot of students especially those who have worked really hard for getting an intern. Please reconsider! Our future depends on it!," one student has tweeted in response to AICTE's tweet.

"Can't we get work from home instead? We have genuinely worked very hard to get in. We have gone through many rounds of interviews. It will be unfair to us. We can rather work from home or the internship can be delayed a bit," tweeted another student.

Many students have said that the internships are very important for their career and have requested AICTE not to cancel internships, instead delay it.

