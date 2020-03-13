Coronavirus: IIM Lucknow Postpones Convocation

Coronavirus: IIM Lucknow postpones its convocation

Amid the coronavirus scare, IIM Lucknow has postponed its convocation scheduled this month. The convocation ceremony was scheduled on March 21. The new dates for the convocation ceremony will be announced at a later date.

In its official communication, IIM Lucknow has said that the decision to postpone the convocation was taken in the 'national interest of containing the spread of the corona virus in the country.'

The institute is following the d advisories issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the World Health Organisation (WHO) to avoid large gatherings.

The institute, however, will be monitoring the situation and depending upon how the situation unfolds will announce a new date.

The tweet by the institute reads, "In view of the COVID-19 Corona Virus outbreak and advisories issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, & the WHO to avoid large gatherings, #IIMLucknow has decided to postpone the Convocation scheduled for Saturday, March 21st, 2020."

Convocation Postponement

The institute has also written a letter 'to whomsoever it may concern' to waive off cancellation charges for alumni of the institute who may have booked tickets in advance to travel for the convocation ceremony.

The letter, which the institute also shared through its social media profile, says that since the decision to postpone the convocation was undertaken on the basis of advisories issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and in the national interest, an exception should be extended and cancellation charges should be waived off for any student who produces the said letter along with a copy of their student ID card issued by the institute.

IIM Lucknow is not the only institute to take preventive measures against spread of coronavirus. IIT Delhi has asked students to vacate hostels by March 15. IIT Kanpur has suspended all classes till March 29.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, today announced that schools and colleges in Uttar Pradesh will remain shut till March 22.

