Consulate In New York Develops Platform For Indian Students To Find Internships In US

The Indian Consulate in New York has launched a new platform for Indian students to find internship opportunities in the US.



The newly launched portal can be accessed by students to directly apply to the companies according to details provided in it.



"As part of the initiative to support Indian students in its jurisdiction, @IndiainNew York has developed a platform for Indian Students to find internship opportunities at companies in the USA," the Indian Consulate in New York wrote in a post on X.



This is notably a new facility for students as part of the Consulate's effort to support Indian students in its jurisdiction.



Several Indian and American companies and organizations have agreed to consider deserving Indian students for internship opportunities, the Consulate in New York said, referring to the Indian Student Resource Portal.



For the third year in a row, a record number of Indian students travelled to the United States to pursue higher education, the US Embassy in India revealed in a release in November last year.



According to the Open Doors Report (ODR), the number of international students from India to the United States increased by 35 per cent and resulted in an all-time high of 2,68,923 students in the academic year 2022-23.



Indian students constitute more than 25 per cent of the over one million foreign students studying in the United States.

