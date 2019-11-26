Preamble Reading To Lead Constitution Day Celebration In Schools, Colleges

Constitution Day 2019: Students to read Preamble to celebrate the day

Students in CBSE schools across will read the Preamble to the Constitution at 11 am today, an exercise recommended by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to celebrate Constitution Day. This year, the country will celebrate 5th Constitution Day.

India adopted its constitution on November 26, 1949 which came into force on January 26, 1950.

Apart from CBSE, MHRD had also sent circulars to schools to celebrate Constitution Day on November 26, 2019, a celebration that would culminate on Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, 2020. The Ministry has also asked schools and institutes to prepare a calendar of activities and submit the same.

Debates, essay competitions, cultural programs, quiz competitions, seminars and lectures may be organized at School, District, State and National level and winners at State and National level may be suitably rewarded.

Meanwhile, NCERT has uploaded National Constitution Day quiz for teachers and students on its website. Teachers, teacher educators, and students can take the quiz online.

UGC, too, has asked Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to plan activities for year-long Constitution Day celebration. The Commission has also asked HEIs to make arrangements for viewing of live telecast of the programme from the Central Hall of Parliament to commemorate the 70th Anniversary of Indian Constitution by the students. Students at HEIs are also to read the preamble.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.