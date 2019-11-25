Constitution Day 2019: Why Do We Celebrate Samvidhan Divas On 26th November?

Constitution Day 2019: November 26 marks the day when India had adopted its constitution. (File)

The country will celebrate the 5th Constitution Day or Samvidhan Diwas on Monday, November 26. The Constitution Day was first celebrated four years ago in 2015 as a mark of tribute to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the first law minister of India, who played an important role in the framing of the Indian Constitution.

November 26 marks the day when India had adopted its constitution in the year 1947, months after getting independence in August. The constitution came into force on January 26 next year.

BR Ambedkar, known for championing the cause of down-trodden, was the head of the committee that finalised the draft of the Indian Constitution. The completion of the draft had taken 2 years, 11 months and 17 days.

Earlier, November 26 was celebrated as National Law Day.

Addressing nation in his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he hopes that ''Constitution Day'' reinforces people's obligation towards upholding the constitutional ideals and values.



"I hope that the ''Constitution Day'' reinforces our obligation towards upholding the constitutional ideals and values, thus contributing to nation-building. After all, this was the dream of the makers of our Constitution," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"My dear countrymen, November 26 is Constitution Day and it is a special day for the whole country," the Prime Minister said."This year it is even more special as we will be completing 70 years of the adoption of the Constitution," he added.

