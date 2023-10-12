Considering Higher Education Abroad? Explore Study Opportunities In Taiwan

the Taiwan Fellowship offers 12 Chinese Taipei APEC Fellowship slots annually. Representative image

Are you considering pursuing higher education abroad? Taiwan may be an excellent choice, offering a multitude of scholarship opportunities and affordable tuition fees. The Taiwan Scholarship programme was launched in 2004 as a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), the Ministry of Education (MOE), the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), and the National Science Council (NSC). In 2011, during the Republic of China's centennial, it split into the MOFA Taiwan Scholarship and the MOE Taiwan Scholarship to accommodate a broader range of students.

The primary aim of the MOFA Taiwan Scholarship is to encourage exceptional students to pursue academic studies in Taiwan, fostering a deeper understanding of Taiwan's academic environment and facilitating cultural exchange and friendships between Taiwan and their home countries. While it is generally intended for students from countries with diplomatic relations with Taiwan, special consideration may be given to students from other nations.

Visit the official website for more details



Programmes under the scholarship include:

Non-degree Mandarin Language Enrichment Program (LEP): Recipients can participate in the LEP for a maximum of one year at institutions that offer Mandarin training, affiliated with universities or colleges accredited by the Ministry of Education.

Degree programs: Recipients have the opportunity to apply for admission to undergraduate, master's, or doctoral degree programs, excluding in-service programs.

The scholarship award period varies as follows:

1. Non-degree LEP: one year

2. Degree programmes:

Undergraduate programme: Four years maximum

Master's programme: Two years maximum

Doctoral programme: Four years maximum

Financial support



Financial support for scholarship recipients includes a monthly stipend of NT$25,000 (approximately Rs 64,457) for LEP and NT$30,000 (approximately Rs 77,383) for degree programmes. Recipients are responsible for covering all their expenses during their stay in Taiwan, as the MOFA does not provide additional subsidies. However, MOFA will arrange and cover the cost of one-way, economy-class plane tickets for direct flights to and from Taiwan.

To be eligible for the scholarship, an applicant must:

Hold a high school diploma or higher and possess a strong academic record while exhibiting good moral character and a clean criminal record.

Not be a citizen of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

Not be classified as an overseas compatriot student.

Have never previously attended an educational institution in Taiwan at the same level of degree or LEP they intend to apply for.

Not be participating as an exchange student through any cooperation agreement between a foreign university or college and an educational institution in Taiwan while receiving the scholarship.

Have not had a scholarship revoked by an ROC government agency or any relevant institution in the past.

MOFA Taiwan Fellowship

MOFA Taiwan Fellowship aims to grant foreign experts and scholars the opportunity to engage in advanced research related to Taiwan, cross-strait relations, mainland China, the Asia-Pacific region, and Chinese studies at universities or academic institutions in Taiwan. In alignment with the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Scholarship Initiative, the Taiwan Fellowship offers 12 Chinese Taipei APEC Fellowship slots annually, exclusively reserved for scholars and experts from developing APEC economies. Applications are accepted each year from May 1 to June 30, with grants applicable for the period from January to December of the following year.

Financial support

Monthly grants are disbursed at the start of each month.

Professors, associate professors, research fellows, or associate research fellows receive NT$60,000 (approximately Rs 1,54,767).

Assistant professors, assistant research fellows, post-doctoral researchers, doctoral candidates, doctoral program students, and candidates endorsed by ROC (Taiwan) missions are eligible for NT$50,000 (approximately Rs 1,29,396).

One economy-class round-trip ticket to Taiwan, following the most direct route (not applicable to those already conducting research in Taiwan; subsidy determined by MOFA in compliance with relevant regulations).

Fellowship terms range from three to twelve months.

Coverage of NT$1 million (approximately Rs 25,78,000) for accident insurance (including medical insurance for accidental injuries).

Eligibility

Applicants must be foreign professors, associate professors, assistant professors, post-doctoral researchers, doctoral candidates, doctoral program students, or research fellows of equivalent rank from international academic institutions specializing in social sciences or humanities related to Taiwan, cross-strait relations, mainland China, the Asia Pacific, or other aspects of Chinese studies. Applicants recommended by ROC (Taiwan) overseas missions with expertise in Taiwan's foreign relations or cross-strait relations.