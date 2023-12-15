Company Secretary Job Applications Open At Ministry of Corporate Affairs

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has invited applications for the appointment of Company Secretary Young Professional in Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Kolkata. The registrations for the post began on December 15, 2023 and will conclude on December 19, 2023. The vacancy is open for nine posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India for detailed information.

Eligibility

Candidates with not more than 35 years of age are eligible to apply for the designation of 'Young Professional'. These candidates must be member of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India. Candidates applying for the post must have a work experience of 3-5 years of post-qualification Company Secretary experience.

The monthly consolidated remuneration will be Rs 41,000 per month.

The ministry is primarily concerned with administration of the Companies Act 2013, the Companies Act 1956, the Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008 and other allied Acts and rules and regulations framed there-under mainly for regulating the functioning of the corporate sector in accordance with law.

The ministry is also responsible for administering the Competition Act, 2002 to prevent practices having adverse effect on competition, to promote and sustain competition in markets, to protect the interests of consumers through the commission set up under the Act.

The ministry also has the responsibility of carrying out the functions of the Central Government relating to administration of Partnership Act, 1932, the Companies (Donations to National Funds) Act, 1951 and Societies Registration Act, 1980.