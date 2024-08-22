Advertisement

Company Secretary Executive And Professional Results To Be Out On This Date

The results for the CS Professional programme will be announced by 11 am while that of Executive programme will be released by 2 pm.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Company Secretary Executive And Professional Results To Be Out On This Date
The result along with break-up of marks will be available on the institutes website
New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the results of the CS Professional and Executive Programme on August 25, 2024. The results for the CS Professional programme will be announced by 11 am while that of Executive programme will be released by 2 pm. 

The result along with individual candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the institute's website : www.icsi.edu 

An official notification on the ICSI website reads, "Formal e-Result-cum-Marks statement of Executive Programme Examination (Syllabus 2017 and Syllabus 2022) will be uploaded on the website of the Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017 and Syllabus 2022) Examination will be despatched to the candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result."

In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the institute at : exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars. 

Next Examination for Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017 and Syllabus 2022) and Executive Programme (Syllabus 2017 and Syllabus 2022) will be held from December 21, 2024 to December 30, 2024. The online examination and enrollment forms for the exam with requisite fee can be submitted from August 26, 2024.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
ICSI, Company Secretary Exam, Company Secretary Results
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
When And Where To Check Results Of NEET PG 2024
Company Secretary Executive And Professional Results To Be Out On This Date
Over 13 Lakh Indian Students Studying Abroad, Highest Enrolled In Canada: Government
Next Article
Over 13 Lakh Indian Students Studying Abroad, Highest Enrolled In Canada: Government
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;