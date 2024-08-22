Company Secretary Executive And Professional Results To Be Out On This Date

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the results of the CS Professional and Executive Programme on August 25, 2024. The results for the CS Professional programme will be announced by 11 am while that of Executive programme will be released by 2 pm.



The result along with individual candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the institute's website : www.icsi.edu



An official notification on the ICSI website reads, "Formal e-Result-cum-Marks statement of Executive Programme Examination (Syllabus 2017 and Syllabus 2022) will be uploaded on the website of the Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017 and Syllabus 2022) Examination will be despatched to the candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result."



In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the institute at : exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.

Next Examination for Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017 and Syllabus 2022) and Executive Programme (Syllabus 2017 and Syllabus 2022) will be held from December 21, 2024 to December 30, 2024. The online examination and enrollment forms for the exam with requisite fee can be submitted from August 26, 2024.