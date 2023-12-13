Company Secretary Exam 2023 Admit Cards Out, Check Steps To Download

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit cards of the Company Secretary (CS) Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) and Professional Programme Examinations that are scheduled to be held between December 21, 2023- December 30, 2023.

The admit cards are available on the official website of the institute.

After taking the printout of the Admit Card, students are advised to carefully verify all the particulars mentioned therein such as name, photograph, signature, registration number, stage of examination, examination centre (Name, Address, Code, etc.), syllabus, medium and module of examination, dates and timings of examination, details of paper-wise exemption granted.

The admit cards will not be sent in physical form by post and is available for download on the website only.

Students who qualify the CS entrance exam are eligible to take admission in CS Executive. It is the second level in the path to becoming a Company Secretary. The exam is scheduled from December 21-29, 2023.

CS Professional is the final level to become a Company Secretary and is pursued after the candidate completes CS Executive. The exam is scheduled for December 21-30, 2023.

The Company Secretary course prepares the students for becoming a Company Secretary of a particular organisation. Candidates aspiring to seek admission to this program are required to crack the CSEET or Company Secretary Executive Entrance test. The exam is conducted on a national level. There are overall four Company Secretary programs, which the candidates can pursue to be a secretary of a company, namely, Foundation Programme, Executive Programme, Professional Programme, and Management Training.