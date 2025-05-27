Meet BMW M2 CS: Gets Ducktail Spoiler And 50 More Horses

BMW has officially revealed the new M2 CS, a more powerful version of the BMW M2 coupe. The M2 CS was showcased at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este 2025. This upgraded model delivers enhanced performance and distinctive design elements compared to the standard M2 Coupe.

BMW M2 CS: Exterior

One of the key highlights of the M2 CS is its newly designed ducktail spoiler, which improves stability at high speeds. Other exterior updates include a slightly revised front grille, redesigned air vents for improved cooling, and stylish gold wheels that enhance its sporty appearance.

BMW M2 CS: Interior

Inside, the M2 CS is equipped with sportier bucket seats that are stitched in BMW M colors, carbon fiber accents, and "CS" logos on the seats and door sills, emphasizing its performance-oriented design.

BMW M2 CS: Powertrain, Specification

Under the hood, the BMW M2 CS is expected to have a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged six-cylinder engine. Report suggests that the car is expected to have about an additional 50 hp and 100 Nm of torque than the standard M2, totaling around 530 hp and 650 Nm. The car will likely include an 8-speed automatic transmission, upgraded suspension, lightweight carbon-ceramic brakes, and titanium exhaust parts to reduce the overall weight and enhance the performance of the car.

The new BMW M2 CS features a refreshed design and more power than the M2 Coupe. While specific technical details and specifications have not yet been disclosed, BMW is set to reveal full information about the M2 CS by May 28, 2025. Additionally, the starting price for the BMW M2 CS is expected to be around 100,000 Dollars (Rs 85.20 Lakh).