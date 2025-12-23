Ministry Of Education Extends Commonwealth Masters Scholarship 2025 Deadline

- The Commonwealth Masters Scholarship 2025 application deadline is extended to December 24, 2025
- Applications must be submitted on the Ministry's SAKSHAT Portal by 4 pm on the last date
- Extension granted due to delays in offer letters and mandatory document issuance by applicants
Ministry of Education has extended the timeline for submission of applications for the Commonwealth Master's Scholarship 2025. Candidates can now fill the applications for the scholarship by December 24, 2025. The registrations will be accepted on the Ministry's SAKSHAT Portal by 4 pm.
The previous deadline for filling the applications for the Commonwealth Master's Scholarship 2025 was November 30, 2025. The decision to extend the timeline has been taken in view of representations received from a large number of applicants stating that they could not submit their applications by the earlier deadline of 30,11, 2025. The candidates noted that they could not submit the applications for the scholarships due to reasons such as non-receipt of offer letter of admission within the prescribed timeline or delay in issuance/up-dation of mandatory documents such as EWS certificate, NC-OBC certificate, affidavits, any other documents etc.
Eligibility
- The applicant must be a Citizen of India.
- The applicant must be a permanent resident of India.
- The applicant must be available to start his/her academic studies in the UK.
- By September 2026, hold a first degree of at least upper second class (2:1) honours standard (in the Indian context, this means a minimum of 60 per cent marks in graduation), or a second-class degree (2:2) (in the Indian context, this means 50-59 per cent marks in graduation) and a relevant postgraduate qualification (a Master's degree).
- Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC) funds one-year taught Master's programmes only and does not fund MBA degrees.
- The applicant must not be able to afford to study in the UK without this scholarship. (Candidates are compulsorily required to sign a declaration that they do not have access to sufficient funds to study in the UK).
- There is no age limit for CSC applications.
- Candidates who were abroad for studies/training/specialization either on scholarships or on their own, for a period exceeding six months are eligible to apply only if they have been in India for at least two consecutive years after returning from abroad.
- Candidates are required to provide- full transcripts detailing all the higher education qualifications including to-date transcripts for any qualifications that he/she is currently studying (with certified translations if not in English) - uploaded to the online application system
- References from at least two individuals.