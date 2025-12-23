Ministry Of Education Extends Commonwealth Masters Scholarship 2025 Deadline

Ministry of Education has extended the timeline for submission of applications for the Commonwealth Master's Scholarship 2025. Candidates can now fill the applications for the scholarship by December 24, 2025. The registrations will be accepted on the Ministry's SAKSHAT Portal by 4 pm.

The previous deadline for filling the applications for the Commonwealth Master's Scholarship 2025 was November 30, 2025. The decision to extend the timeline has been taken in view of representations received from a large number of applicants stating that they could not submit their applications by the earlier deadline of 30,11, 2025. The candidates noted that they could not submit the applications for the scholarships due to reasons such as non-receipt of offer letter of admission within the prescribed timeline or delay in issuance/up-dation of mandatory documents such as EWS certificate, NC-OBC certificate, affidavits, any other documents etc.

