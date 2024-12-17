COMEDK UGET 2025 Date Announced, Check Details

COMEDK UGET 2025: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has announced the date for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2025. Aspirants can check the official notification by visiting the official website at comedk.org.

The official notification reads: "Since inception, COMEDK has been conducting its entrance test on the second Sunday of May every year. But because of a conflict of date with other national-level examinations, the schedule had to be altered, and UGET - 2025 will be conducted on Saturday, the 10th of May 2025. The test will be Computer-Based and will be conducted on an All-India basis across the country to facilitate the students to appear in the test closer to their homes and is aimed at minimizing the cost of travel and other logistics."

COMEDK has been assigned the task of organising a common entrance test for admission to medical, engineering, and dental colleges. The COMEDK entrance test and publication of test scores and rank lists will be followed by centralised counselling (Single Window System).

However, the COMEDK UGET 2024 was conducted on May 12 at various exam centres across the state, with approximately 1.2 lakh candidates appearing for the examination. It is a common entrance test for admission to medical, engineering, and dental colleges.