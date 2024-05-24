COMEDK UGET 2024 Results Out, Check Details

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has announced the results for the COMEDK UGET 2024. Candidates who appeared in the Under Graduate Entrance Test 2024 will be able to check their results on the official website.



Qualified students can submit their applications for the counselling process online on the official website. The registration process for counselling was scheduled to begin soon after the announcement of the results.



The COMEDK UGET 2024 was conducted on May 12, 2024, in two shift shifts. The morning session was held from 9 am to 12 noon, while the afternoon session was conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The exam was conducted across the state at various exam centres. Around 1.2 lakh candidates have appeared for COMEDK examination this year.



COMEDK has been assigned the task of organising a common entrance test for admission to medical, engineering and dental colleges. COMEDK entrance test and publication of test score and rank list will be followed by centralized counselling (Single window system).





Steps to check results