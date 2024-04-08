COMEDK UGET 2024 Application Window Closes Today, Exam On May 12

COMEDK UGET exam 2024 will be held in two shifts: first from 9am to 12pm and second from 2pm to 5pm.

The registration window for the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (COMEDK UGET) 2024 will close today. Interested and eligible individuals can fill out the application form by visiting the official website. The application correction window will be accessible from April 12 to 16, 2024. Admit cards can be downloaded starting May 6, 2024.

According to the official schedule, the COMEDK UGET exam 2024 is scheduled for May 12, in two shifts: first from 9am to 12pm and second from 2pm to 5pm.

COMEDK UGET 2024 Exam Pattern:

The examination will be held in online mode, lasting for 3 hours. The exam will comprise a total of 180 questions, worth 180 marks. The exam, consisting of objective questions, will be in English. There will be three sections: Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

COMEDK UGET 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility criteria for COMEDK UGET 2024 require applicants to have completed either the second PUC, Class 12 higher secondary education, or an equivalent qualification.

General category candidates need a minimum aggregate score of 45 percent in these subjects, while SC, ST, and OBC candidates require at least 40 percent.

Essential subjects include Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and English, which should have been studied in the final two years of schooling.

COMEDK UGET 2024 aims to facilitate admissions into 150 engineering colleges in Karnataka.



