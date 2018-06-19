Coaching Centres In Chandigarh Barred From Giving Tuitions In Morning

Comments"All private coaching centres within the jurisdiction of Chandigarh shall not render coaching to school going children from 8 am to 3 am, in public interest for a period of 60 days," District Magistrate Ajit Balaji Joshi ordered today. "This order shall come into force from July 1 midnight and shall be effective for a period of 60 days up to and including August 29, 2018," he said. The tuition timings of these coaching centres clash with the school time of children, which act as a deterrent to the students from attending school, he said.
