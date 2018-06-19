Coaching Centres In Chandigarh Barred From Giving Tuitions In Morning Private coaching centres in Chandigarh will not be permitted to give tuitions to school-going students from 8 am to 3 pm for 60 days from July 1 in public interest, a senior official said here today.

Coaching Centres In Chandigarh Barred From Giving Tuitions In Morning (8 am to 3 pm) Chandigarh: Private coaching centres in Chandigarh will not be permitted to give tuitions to school-going students from 8 am to 3 pm for 60 days from July 1 in public interest, a senior official said here today. However, those students who have already appeared in final exams or passed out from schools are exempted from the order, he said.



"All private coaching centres within the jurisdiction of Chandigarh shall not render coaching to school going children from 8 am to 3 am, in public interest for a period of 60 days," District Magistrate Ajit Balaji Joshi ordered today. "This order shall come into force from July 1 midnight and shall be effective for a period of 60 days up to and including August 29, 2018," he said. The tuition timings of these coaching centres clash with the school time of children, which act as a deterrent to the students from attending school, he said.



