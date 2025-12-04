CMAT 2026: Exam Schedule Released For Common Management Admission Test

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) on January 25, 2026. The exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for a duration of 180 minutes in English language.

CMAT 2026 will be conducted to assess skills in Quantitative Techniques & Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness and Innovation & Entrepreneurship. Each section will have 20 questions accounting for 80 marks. The total number of questions in the CMAT exam will be 100 for a total of 400 marks.

CMAT is a national level entrance exam for admission to management programmes in the country.

In an official notification released by the National Testing Agency, the NTA mentioned that it does not have any role in counselling for admission to the management programmes. Candidates are, therefore, required to apply separately to the desired CMAT-2026 participating institutions with the CMAT score 2026.

Each participating institution will release their respective cut off CMAT scores. The candidates are required to meet the eligibility of the particular institution to get qualified for admission to that institution. Once qualified, the candidate will have to comply with the selection procedure of that particular institution, which may comprise of Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI). The final selection of the candidate will be based on the candidate's performance in GD and PI.