Common Management Admission Test 2026 City Slip Released By NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released city intimation slip for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT)-2026. The candidates appearing in the exam are required to check and download their city intimation slip for CMAT 2026 using application number and date of birth.

The slips comprise of information of the city where the examination centre will be located. NTA will conduct the CMAT on January 25, 2026 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for a duration of 180 minutes. NTA will release the admit card of CMAT - 2026 later.

CMAT 2026 will be conducted to assess skills in Quantitative Techniques & Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness and Innovation & Entrepreneurship. Each section will have 20 questions accounting for 80 marks. The total number of questions in the CMAT exam will be 100 for a total of 400 marks.

CMAT is a national level entrance exam for admission to management programmes in the country.

Each participating institution will release their respective cut off CMAT scores. The candidates are required to meet the eligibility of the particular institution to get qualified for admission to that institution. Once qualified, the candidate will have to comply with the selection procedure of that particular institution, which may comprise of Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI). The final selection of the candidate will be based on the candidate's performance in GD and PI.

NTA is conducting the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) - 2025 at different locations throughout the country on 25 January 2026 (Sunday) in single shifts from 9 am to 12 pm in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode.

