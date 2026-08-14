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CMA December 2026 Exam Dates Out: Check Foundation, Intermediate, Final Schedule

ICMAI has announced the CMA December 2026 exam schedule for Foundation, Intermediate, and Final courses. Check exam dates, timings, and application deadlines here.

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CMA December 2026 Exam Dates Out: Check Foundation, Intermediate, Final Schedule
ICMAI announces CMA December 2026 examination schedule.

CMA Exam Dates 2026: Institute of Cost Accountants of India has announced exam dates for CMA December 2026 session. Candidates can now check the subject-wise dates and timings for the Foundation, Intermediate or Final exams. The CMA Foundation exam will be conducted on December 13. The CMA Intermediate and Final exams will be conducted from December 10 to December 17. The exams will be held in offline mode. Candidates should submit the exam forms within prescribed deadline.

CMA Foundation December 2026 Exam Dates

CMA Foundation exams will be held in two shifts on December 13, 2026. The first shift will take place from 10 am to 12 noon. It covers Paper 1, Fundamentals of Business Laws and Business Communication and Paper 2, Fundamentals of Financial and Cost Accounting.

Second shift will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm. It will include Paper 3, Fundamentals of Business Mathematics and Statistics and Paper 4, Fundamentals of Business Economics and Management. Each paper will carry 100 marks and consist of 50 multiple-choice questions.

CMA Intermediate, Final December 2026 Exam Schedule

The Final-level papers will be held from 10 am to 1 pm and Intermediate papers will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. Check the complete schedule in the table below:

DateFinalIntermediate
December 10Corporate and Economic LawsBusiness Laws and Ethics
December 11Cost and Management AuditOperations Management and Strategic Management
December 12Strategic Financial ManagementFinancial Accounting
December 13Corporate Financial ReportingCorporate Accounting and Aud
December 14Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation Direct and Indirect Taxation
December 15Indirect Tax Laws and PracticeFinancial Management and Business Data Analytics
December 16Strategic Cost ManagementCost Accounting
December 17ElectiveManagement Accounting

CMA December 2026 Application Deadlines

Candidates appearing for the Foundation examination can submit the examination form with the prescribed fee by October 14. Applications submitted between October 15 and October 21 will attract a late fee of Rs 500.

For Intermediate and Final examinations, the application deadline is October 10, while applications with a late fee can be submitted until October 17, 2026.

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