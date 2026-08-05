ICMAI CMA June 2026: Raunak Jain Secures Inter Rank 1; Mokshit Vamsi Tops Final

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the CMA Intermediate and Final June 2026 results, along with the list of All India Rank holders. This year, Raunak Jain emerged as the CMA Intermediate topper, while Mokshit Vamsi Krishna Mattupalli secured All India Rank 1 in the CMA Final examination.

The results were declared on the institute's official website, icmai.in, where candidates can also download their scorecards by logging in with their Identification Number.

Raunak Jain leads Intermediate exam

Raunak Jain secured the top position in the CMA Intermediate examination, making him the highest scorer in the June 2026 session. The institute also released the complete merit list featuring candidates who secured top ranks in the Intermediate course.

Mokshit Vamsi Krishna Mattupalli tops Final

In the CMA Final examination, Mokshit Vamsi Krishna Mattupalli claimed the first rank. Clearing the Final examination is the last step towards becoming a Cost and Management Accountant, opening up career opportunities in finance, taxation, auditing, cost management and corporate strategy across industries.

Direct link to check ICMAI CMA June Result 2026 for Inter course

Direct link to check ICMAI CMA June Result 2026 for Final course

Candidates can download scorecards

Along with the toppers' list, ICMAI has made individual scorecards available online. Candidates who appeared for the June examination can visit the official website, enter their Identification Number and download their results.

The scorecard contains important details, including the candidate's name, registration number, subject-wise marks, total marks, qualifying status and rank, wherever applicable. Candidates are advised to verify all the information after downloading the result.

Check full toppers list here

To qualify for the CMA Intermediate or Final examination, candidates must score at least 40 per cent marks in each paper and secure a minimum aggregate of 50 per cent in each group. Those who do not meet either of the two conditions will have to appear for the respective group again.

With the June session now over, ICMAI will next conduct the CMA December 2026 examinations, for which the application schedule is expected to be announced separately.