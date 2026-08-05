ICMAI CMA June 2026 Inter And Final Results Today; Check How To Download

Candidates awaiting the ICMAI CMA Intermediate and Final June 2026 results are likely to get an update today, August 5, as the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) is expected to announce the results on its official website, icmai.in.

The institute conducted the CMA June 2026 examinations from June 11 to June 18. Once the results are declared, candidates will be able to check their scorecards by logging into the result portal using their Identification Number.

With the result expected today, candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid any last-minute hassle. The scorecard will be available only in online mode.

How to check the ICMAI CMA June 2026 result

After the result link is activated, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official ICMAI website.

website. Click on the Examination section and then select the Result link.

Enter your Identification Number in the login window.

Submit the details to view your result.

Download the scorecard and keep a printout for future reference.

The online scorecard will mention details such as the candidate's name, registration number, paper-wise marks, group-wise marks, total score, qualifying status and rank, wherever applicable. Candidates should carefully verify all the information and contact the institute if they notice any errors.

Passing marks

To clear the CMA Intermediate or CMA Final examination, candidates must score at least 40 per cent in each paper and secure 50 per cent aggregate marks in each group. Failing to meet either of these criteria means the candidate will have to reappear for that particular group in a future examination.

Meanwhile, ICMAI has already announced that the next CMA examination session will be held in December 2026. Candidates who do not qualify in the June session, or those looking to improve their performance, will be able to appear in the upcoming examination as per the schedule released by the institute.