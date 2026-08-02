CMA December 2026 Registration Last Date Extended To August 4: Direct Link Here

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has extended the last date for CMA December 2026 registration to August 4, 2026. Candidates can now apply for the Foundation, Intermediate, and Final courses for the December 2026 exam sessions. Earlier, the registration window was scheduled to close on July 31. Candidates are advised not to wait until the final day to avoid last-minute technical issues. The uploaded documents and personal details should be correct in the application form.

How to Apply for CMA 2026 Registration?

Visit the official website at icmai.in.

Click on the Admission section.

Select the desired CMA course.

Create a new login account.

Enter the required personal and academic details.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee online.

Submit the application form.

Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Direct Link Here

CMA 2026 Admission Form Fee

Candidates can check the admission form fee for each course in the table below:

Examination Fee Foundation course Rs 6,000 Intermediate course Rs 23,100 Final course Rs 25,000

CMA 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should ensure they meet the eligibility requirements for their chosen course.

Applicants should have passed or appeared in the Class 12 board exam for the CMA Foundation course. Candidates must have either cleared the CMA Foundation course or possess a recognised graduate degree for CMA Intermediate.

Candidates who are applying for the CMA Final course must have passed both groups of the CMA Intermediate exam. Candidates should also satisfy all course-specific eligibility conditions prescribed by ICMAI.