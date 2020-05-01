CLAT On June 21: Here Are Preparation Tips From Expert

Application window for CLAT 2020 is open. Candidates can apply till May 18.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) will be held on June 21 in a new pattern. In November 2019 the Consortium of National Law Universities had announced changes in the exam structure and composition of questions. Starting this year, candidates have to attempt 150 questions instead of 200.

New Exam Pattern For Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)

Application window for CLAT 2020 is open. Candidates can apply till May 18.

Apply Online

The CLAT is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country.

The CLAT 2020 paper will comprise questions from English language, current affairs including general knowledge, legal reasoning, logical reasoning and quantitative techniques.

To ace the English language section, candidate must read editorials, opinion pieces and short essays from any good daily English newspaper or from other online sources, says Sachin Dubey, Product Head (UG Program), T.I.M.E. For grammar candidate can refer to the book by Wren & Martin he says.

Solve past papers for regular logic questions and practice mock paper. Preparation based on the old model will still be useful he says on reasoning and quantitative technique questions.

On current affairs, which is considered to be one of the most sections in every exam due to its vastness, Mr Dubey says though this section may require long term preparation, selecting good online resources will help. Candidate can go through the archives of editorials and opinion pieces surrounding important events. A year book can also be useful in identifying those important events.

Earlier the CLAT was scheduled to be held on May 10 and was rescheduled to May 24. Now the exam will be held on June 21.

Click here for more Education News