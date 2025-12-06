Advertisement

CLAT 2026 Scheduled For December 7, Check Exam Guidelines Here

UG-CLAT 2026 features 120 MCQs across five subjects with a two-hour duration, while PG-CLAT covers various law subjects for 120 minutes, both requiring admit cards and valid ID proofs.

Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026
  • The Consortium of NLUs will conduct CLAT 2026 on December 7, 2025, offline mode.
  • UG-CLAT will last 2 hours with 120 MCQs and 0.25 negative marking per wrong answer.
  • PG-CLAT will be 120 minutes covering various mandatory undergraduate law subjects.
New Delhi:

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 tomorrow, December 7, 2025 from 2 pm to 4 pm and from 2 pm to 4:40 pm. The exam will be conducted in offline mode for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses.  

The UG-CLAT 2025 will be a 2-hour test with 120 multiple-choice questions carrying 1 mark each. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. These questions would be divided across the following five subjects including English Language, Current Affairs, including General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Techniques.

The PG-CLAT 2025 will be conducted for 120 minutes duration. The paper will be based on the mandatory subjects of the undergraduate program and include Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, and Labour & Industrial Law.

Candidates appearing for the exam are required to present their CLAT 2026 admit card and a valid ID proof at the exam hall.

The following are the list of crucial documents required at the exam hall: 

  • Aadhaar Card
  • Passport
  • PAN Card
  • Voter ID Card
  • Driving License
  • Any Photo ID issued by a Recognised Educational Institution
  • Address Card having Name and Photo issued by the Department of Posts

The following are items that are prohibited in the exam hall: 

  • Mobile phones
  • Calculators
  • Smart watches
  • Electronic devices
  • Bluetooth devices or Headphones
  • Digital watches
  • Study materials
     
