CLAT 2026 Scheduled For December 7, Check Exam Guidelines Here

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 tomorrow, December 7, 2025 from 2 pm to 4 pm and from 2 pm to 4:40 pm. The exam will be conducted in offline mode for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

The UG-CLAT 2025 will be a 2-hour test with 120 multiple-choice questions carrying 1 mark each. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. These questions would be divided across the following five subjects including English Language, Current Affairs, including General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Techniques.

The PG-CLAT 2025 will be conducted for 120 minutes duration. The paper will be based on the mandatory subjects of the undergraduate program and include Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, and Labour & Industrial Law.

Candidates appearing for the exam are required to present their CLAT 2026 admit card and a valid ID proof at the exam hall.

The following are the list of crucial documents required at the exam hall:

Aadhaar Card

Passport

PAN Card

Voter ID Card

Driving License

Any Photo ID issued by a Recognised Educational Institution

Address Card having Name and Photo issued by the Department of Posts

