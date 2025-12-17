CLAT 2026: High Turnout, Record Scores And Strong Performance From Urban Centres

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) announced the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 on its official website. Candidates can check the result by visiting the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

This year, the CLAT exam was held on December 7 across 126 centres in 25 states and four Union Territories for undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by National Law Universities (NLUs) and other colleges.

For undergraduate, 75,009 candidates appeared, while 17,335 appeared for postgraduate. A total of 92,000 candidates registered for the exam.

After being tabulated and verified on December 14 and 15, 2025, the scores were placed before the Governing Body of the Consortium of National Law Universities for approval on December 16, 2025.

Steps to check result:

Step 1: Go to consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the CLAT 2026 results link.

Step 3: Enter your password and registered mobile number.

Step 4: Send in the information.

Step 5: The screen will display the CLAT 2026 result.

Step 6: Download the scorecard and store it for later use.

According to the notification, the CLAT 2026 undergraduate examination consisted of five sections with a total of 120 questions. However, one question was withdrawn, and the final evaluation was carried out out of 119 marks.

The postgraduate examination also comprised 120 questions, with minor changes incorporated in the final answer key and was similarly evaluated out of 119 marks. The highest score recorded in CLAT 2026 was 112.75 marks in the UG category and 104.25 marks in the PG category.

The Consortium reported an overall attendance of around 96 per cent, indicating strong participation. Female candidates at around 57 per cent, while male candidates accounted for about 43 percent.

The CLAT also noted the participation of transgender candidates. Performance data by gender and examination city was included in the official document, highlighting strong results from major urban centres such as New Delhi and Bengaluru.