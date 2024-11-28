CLAT 2025: Exam Day Guidelines Released For Law Entrance Exam

The Consortium of National Law Universities will conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 on December 1, 2024. Ahead of the law entrance exam, the Consortium has released a set of guidelines to be followed during the exam day. As per the official release, the candidates are permitted to enter the test centre premises from 1pm onwards and should be seated at their respective seats in the hall/classroom by 1:30 pm.

Once the candidate enters the hall/classroom, he/she should not be permitted to leave the hall/classroom before 4 pm.

Candidates would not be allowed to enter the test hall/classroom after 2:15 pm.

The test is for 2 hours duration and should commence sharp at 2 pm. For PwD/SAP candidates, the test is for 2 hours 40 minutes – till 4.40 pm.

Candidates should not be allowed to use the washroom after commencement of the test.

Candidates must present their admit card while entering in the exam hall. In case, if the candidate's photograph is not clear on the admit card, candidate should bring a self-attested photograph.

Candidates must bring a clear, original Photo ID issued by the Government. The Invigilator will refer to this document to verify the candidate's identity.

PwD/ SAP candidates should carry their original Disability Certificate to the test centre.

Permitted items inside the test centre

(a) Black or Blue Ball Point pens

(b) Transparent water bottle

(c) An Analogue Watch

(d) Candidates Government ID Proof

(e) Bags or any other items shall not be allowed inside the test centre premises

Candidates should retain the admit card duly signed by the invigilator, as the same has to be produced at the time of admissions.

Candidates are permitted to carry/retain the QB and the candidate's copy of the OMR response sheet after the test.

List of acceptable documents as ID Proof

(a) Aadhaar Card (Should be updated with a contemporary photo.)

(b) Passport

(c) PAN Card

(d) Ration Card / PDS Photo Card

(e) Voter ID Card

(f) Driving License

(g) Photo ID issued by Recognized Educational Institution

(h) Photo Bank ATM Card

(i) Kissan Photo Passbook

(j) CGHS / ECHS Photo Card

(k) Address Card having Name and Photo issued by Department of Posts

(l) Certificate of Identity having photo issued by Gazetted Officer or Tehsildar on Letterhead

(m)Disability ID Card/handicapped Medical Certificate issued by the respective State/UT Governments/Administrations