CLAT 2025: Admit Cards To Be Released On Or After November 15, Check Steps To Download

CLAT 2025: The examination comprises 120 questions and lasts for two hours.

Read Time: 2 mins
CLAT 2025: Admit Cards To Be Released On Or After November 15, Check Steps To Download
CLAT 2025: Candidates can download admit card by visiting official website.
CLAT 2025: The Consortium of National Law Universities has released a notification regarding the release of admit cards for the CLAT 2025 exam. According to the notice, the CLAT admit card will be issued only on or after November 15, 2024.

The official notification reads: "Candidates are advised to strictly refer to the official website at www.consortiumofnlus.ac.in for all official information regarding the admissions process and examination-related updates."

CLAT 2025: Steps To Download Admit Card

  • Step 1. Visit the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in
  • Step 2. Find the CLAT admit card 2025 link on the homepage
  • Step 3. A new page will open on the screen
  • Step 4. Enter the login details and click on submit
  • Step 5. Check the admit card and download it
  • Step 6. Take a hard copy for future reference

CLAT 2025: Paper Pattern

The CLAT examination comprises 120 questions and lasts for two hours. The CLAT UG paper covers topics such as the English language, current affairs (including general knowledge), logical reasoning, legal reasoning, and quantitative techniques.

The CLAT PG paper includes questions on constitutional law and various other legal areas, such as jurisprudence, family law, criminal law, property law, administrative law, contract law, torts, company law, public international law, tax law, environmental law, and labor and industrial law.

CLAT 2025: Eligibility

  • For the undergraduate course (5-year integrated law degree), candidates must have secured a minimum of 45% marks in Class 12. However, SC, ST, and PwD category students need to secure at least 40% marks in their Class 12 exams.
  • For the postgraduate course (1-year LLM degree), candidates in the general category must have completed an LLB with at least 50% marks. Candidates in the SC, ST, and PwD categories must have graduated with a minimum of 45% marks to apply for postgraduate courses.
CLAT 2025, CLAT 2025 Admit Card, CLAT 2025 Exam Date
