CLAT 2025 Admit Cards Expected To Be Out Today

The Consortium of National Law Universities is expected to relase the admit cards for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2025) today. As per a notice released earlier, the CLAT admit cards were scheduled to be released only after November 15, 2024.



Once released, candidates will be able to access the admit cards on the official website by using their login credentials.



CLAT 2025: Steps to download admit card

Step 1. Visit the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2. On the homepage, find the CLAT admit card 2025 link

Step 3. A new page will open on the screen

Step 4. Enter the login details and click on submit

Step 5. Check the admit card and download it

Step 6. Take a hard copy for future reference

CLAT 2025: Paper pattern

The CLAT examination comprises 120 questions and lasts for two hours. The CLAT UG paper covers topics such as the English language, current affairs (including general knowledge), logical reasoning, legal reasoning, and quantitative techniques.



The CLAT PG paper includes questions on constitutional law and various other legal areas, such as jurisprudence, family law, criminal law, property law, administrative law, contract law, torts, company law, public international law, tax law, environmental law, and labor and industrial law.



CLAT 2025: Eligibility

For the undergraduate course (5-year integrated law degree), candidates must have secured a minimum of 45 per cent marks in Class 12. However, SC, ST, and PwD category students need to secure at least 40 per cent marks in their Class 12 exams. For the postgraduate course (1-year LLM degree), candidates in the general category must have completed an LLB with at least 50 per cent marks. Candidates in the SC, ST, and PwD categories must have graduated with a minimum of 45 per cent marks to apply for postgraduate courses.

