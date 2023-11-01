Last Date to Register For Law Entrance Exam To End Soon, Check Details

Online registrations for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024 will end on November 3, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) to register for the exam.

CLAT is scheduled to be held on December 3, 2023. The date for the release of the admit cards will be notified later.



Candidates from the general category are required to pay a registration fee of Rs 4,000 for completing the application form. The registration fee for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Below Poverty Line (BPL) candidates is Rs 3,500. In addition to this, candidates are required to pay Rs 500 for question papers.

While filling the application form, the candidates are also required to mention the preference for the National Law Universities in which they are seeking admission.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam that is conducted for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India.

The exam is organised by the Consortium of National Law Universities, comprising representative universities. The admission to the 5-year integrated LLB and LLM programmes that will commence in the academic year 2024-2025 will be conducted through the scores of the CLAT 2024.