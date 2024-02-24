Cities That Have Both IITs and IIMs

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) in the country are globally renowned and known for offering one of the best engineering and technological education in the world. Qualified engineers from these centrally funded premier institutes are placed at top notch roles in India and abroad.

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) are also funded by the central government and are considered as the best business schools in the country. The IIMs offer undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral and executive programmes along with some additional courses in the field of business administration.

The first IIT in the country was established in 1950 in Hijli, Kharagpur. Currently there are around 23 IITs in the country. The IITs are governed by the Institutes of Technology Act, 1961 and are regulated by the Ministry of Education of the Government of India. The first IIM was setup in Kolkata in 1961. Currently there are around 21 IIMs in the country.

Indian cities with both IIT and IIM

Mumbai

IIT Bombay is one of the country's oldest premier technical universities. It was established in 1958 with foreign assistance. It received UNESCO funds from the Soviet Union and was designated an 'Institute of National Importance' by Parliament in 1961.

IIM Mumbai erstwhile known as NITIE was established by the Government of India in 1963. It was setup with the assistance of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the International Labor Organization (ILO). The institute has been consistently ranked among the top business schools in India.



Indore

IIM Indore was setup by the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India in 1996. It is promoted as an institute of national importance under the Indian Institutes of Management Act 2017.

IIT Indore located in Madhya Pradesh is an institute of national importance established by the Government of India in 2009. It is one of the eight new IITs, started by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. The institution started functioning from 2009-10 in a temporary campus under mentorship of IIT Bombay. Since February 2016, IIT Indore has started functioning from its permanent campus.

Jammu

IIT Jammu was inaugurated on August 6, 2016, and welcomed the first batch of students into the campus in Paloura, Jammu. The plan to establish IIT Jammu, along with four other IITs in Chhattisgarh, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala, was announced by the Finance Minister in the Union Budget 2014-15.

Government of India established IIM Jammu in Jammu and Kashmir in 2016. The off-campus of the institute was inaugurated at Srinagar on January 24, 2020.