CISCE To Soon Release Date Sheet For Class 10, 12 Board Exams

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is soon expected to release the date sheet for ICSE 2025 and ISC 2025. Once released, students appearing for class 10 and 12 will find the ISC and ICSE exam date sheet 2025 on the official website of the board. The date sheet will be issued as a pdf document comprising the exam dates and shift timings.

Steps to download ICSE board exam 2025 date

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Board, cisce.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ICSE 2025 exam date, ISC Routine 2025

Step 3: ICSE Date Sheet 2025 pdf will open on a new webpage

Step 4: Download the ICSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2025

CISCE board usually conducts the class 10 exams in February-March every year. Therefore, the exams are expected to begin in February 2025.

The CISCE class 10, 12 time table will include the subject wise schedule of the class 10 and class 12 exams along with details of shift timings and exam duration.

Following the CBSE's decision to discontinue the release of merit list in exams, the board had last year announced the discontinuation of release of merit lists for the Class 10 and 12 exams to prevent unhealthy competition.

In 2024, approximately 3.43 lakh students took the CISCE examinations for classes 10 and 12. In the Class 10 final exam, 1,30,506 boys and 1,13,111 girls appeared, with 1,29,612 boys and 1,12,716 girls passing. In the Class 12 exam, 47,136 girls and 52,765 boys appeared, with 46,626 girls and 51,462 boys passing.