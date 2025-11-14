CISCE Board Exam 2026: Check Previous Year Question Paper Of Physics Board Exam

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the date sheet for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) for 2026 exams. Students who have registered for the exam can check the schedule on the official website of the council - cisce.org.

The board exam for Class 10 will begin on February 17 and conclude on March 30, 2026. The exam for Class 12 will be conducted from February 12 to April 6, 2026.

CISCE will conduct the Class 10 Physics- Science Paper 1 on March 6, 2026.

The following are some of the important questions for CISCE Class 10 Physics board exam for previous year.

Q) 30 g of ice at 0°C is used to bring down the temperature of a certain mass of water at 70℃ to 20℃. Find the mass of water. [Specific heat capacity of water = 4.2 Jg-1°C-1 and specific latent heat of ice = 336 Jg-1.]

Q) a) A certain amount of heat will warm 1 g of material X by 10°C and 1 g of material Y by 40°C. Which material has higher specific heat capacity?

(b) Which material, X or Y, would you select to make a calorimeter?

(c) The specific heat capacity of a substance remains the same when it changes its state from solid to liquid. State True or False.

Q) i) Draw a block and tackle system of pulleys with velocity ratio equal to 3.

(ii) A submarine in the sea, sends ultrasonic ping and a stopwatch is started simultaneously. The stopwatch stops on receiving the reflected wave from an obstacle and reads 1 minute 40 seconds. Calculate the distance of the obstacle from the submarine. (Speed of sound in water 1500 ms-1.)

Q) Akash takes a uniform meter scale and suspends a weight of 2 N at one end 'X' and a weight of 5 N on the other end 'Y'. He then balances the ruler horizontally on a knife edge placed at 70 cm from X. Draw a diagram of the arrangement and calculate the weight of the ruler.

Q) An object is placed in front of a concave lens at a distance of 45 cm from it. If its image is formed at a distance of 30 cm from the lens, calculate the focal length of the lens.

Q) A ray of light enters a rectangular glass slab submerged in water at an angle of incidence 55°. Does this ray undergo total internal reflection when it moves from water to glass? Justify your answer. (The critical angle for glass-water interface is 54°.)

Q) According to the NEW colour convention which colour of wire is connected to:

(a) the metal body of the appliance

(b) the switch of the appliance?

(a) Which of the two, alternating current or direct current, produces a varying magnetic field when it flows through a conductor?

(b) State the frequency of the alternating current supply in India.

Q) Calculate the amount of heat absorbed by 200 g of paraffin wax to melt completely at its melting point.

[Specific latent heat of fusion of paraffin wax = 146 Jg-1]

Students appearing in the exam can check the sample papers for board exams on the official website. Sample papers are available for all subjects from board exam 2017. The sample question papers are hosted on the following website: https://cisce.org/archive-library/#icse