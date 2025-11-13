CISCE Releases Class 10 And Class 12 Date Sheet For 2026 Board Exams

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the date sheet for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) for 2026 exams. Students who have registered for the exam can check the schedule on the official website of the council - cisce.org.

The board exam for Class 10 will begin on February 17 and conclude on March 30, 2026. The exam for Class 12 will be conducted from February 12 to April 6, 2026.

The exam for ICSE will begin on February 17 with English Language-Paper 1, followed by English Literature-Paper 2 on February 19, 2025. The Class 10 paper will conclude on March 30 with Environmental Sciences.

The ISC Class 12 exam will begin with Psychology on February 12, followed by English Paper 1 - English Language on February 13. The Class 12 exam will conclude on April 6 with Geography.

Main Exams conducted by CISCE

Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE - Class 10)

Indian School Certificate (ISC - Class 12)

Certificate of Vocational Education (CVE - Year 12)

About 2.6 lakh candidates will appear for the ICSE Class 10 exam and 1.5 lakh for the ISC Class 12 examination this year.

The CISCE Class 10 board exam will be conducted between February 17 and March 30, 2026 while ISC or Class 12 will be conducted between February 12 and April 6, 2026.

ICSE ISC Date Sheet 2026: Steps to download ICSE and ISC Date Sheet

Sample papers

Students appearing in the exam can check the sample papers for board exams on the official website. Sample papers are available for all subjects from board exam 2017. The sample question papers are hosted on the following website: https://cisce.org/archive-library/#icse