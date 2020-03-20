Odisha +2 Exam Postponed From March 23

Coronavirus: Odisha +2 exams had begun on March 3.

+2 exams in Odisha will be postponed from March 23. The exams for papers scheduled till March 21 will be held as per schedule, said an official statement from the exam conducting body Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE). The exam for all the papers which have been postponed will be held later.

This decision has been taken in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak that has affected close to 200 people in the country.

"Notification for conduct of the postponed examinations will be issued after necessary directions received from the government when the situation improves," the official statement from the Council reads.

The +2 exams had started on March 3.

As per the data shared by CHSE Controller of Examinations, Bijay Kumar Sahu a total of 2,18, 800 candidates will appear in Arts stream while 98,536 candidates will appear in Science stream and 25,770 in Commerce.

The vocational examinations have begun on March 17.

The practical exam for +2 papers were held from January 27 to February 5.

Meanwhile, class 10 exams or the matric exam in Odisha is over. The exam was held from February 19 and March 2.

