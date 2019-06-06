Higher Secondary Admission Begins In Odisha

Department of School and Mass Education begins higher secondary admission in Odisha

Odisha +2 Admission 2019: Department of School & Mass Education, Odisha has begun the online application for Higher Secondary admission. The application process for +2 admission has begun online and the last date to complete the application process is June 20, 2019. June 20 is also the last date to submit printed copy of online applied CAF at any Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Resource Center (Higher Secondary School) along with supporting documents. Students who wish to apply offline can submit their application till June 21, 2019. Offline applications can also be submitted at any SAMS Resource Center (Higher Secondary School).

There are total 1,930 Higher Secondary Schools which would admit students through this system.

Students, who wish to apply for Higher Secondary admission, can check list of SAMS Resource centres from the official SAMS website (samsodisha.gov.in/Juniorweb.aspx).

The first selection list for +2 admission will be published on June 26, 2019. Admission based on the first list will be carried out from June 28, 2019 to July 2, 2019. Second merit list will be released on July 8, 2019.

Students who have passed Secondary School examination are eligible to apply for Higher Secondary Admission.

Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha released class 10 result on May 23, 2019. This year, 70.78 per cent students passed in class 10.

Meanwhile, CHSE Odisha is yet to confirm the result date for class 12 Commerce and Arts stream students.

